Summit School District warns families of threatening TikTok challenge

The Summit School District sent out a message warning families of posts on social media platform TikTok encouraging school violence and vandalism on Friday, Dec. 17.

The district strongly encouraged parents and guardians to have conversations with students about the seriousness of social media posts suggesting threats, violence, vandalism and theft of school property. Students who are involved in this type of behavior will face consequences such as suspension, restitution, law enforcement referral and/or expulsion, according to the district’s message.

There was also an alarm accidentally triggered at Frisco Elementary Friday, which turned into a lockdown drill for the school. The district said students and staff were all “exemplary” and acted in accordance with procedures.