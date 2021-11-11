Summit sheriff to host community conversation on wildfires

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons will host a community discussion wrapping up wildfire season Monday, Nov. 15, as the second part of a monthly conversation series meant to loop residents into important topics in the county.

The conversation will take place from 10-11 a.m. at the Summit County Community & Senior Center in Frisco. Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi will also be in attendance for the event.

The sheriff held the first of the monthly conversations on trailhead visitation and parking Oct. 25.