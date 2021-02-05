Super Bowl DUI enforcement begins Friday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with law enforcement agencies around the state to keep a lookout for impaired drivers this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, and officials are urging everyone watching the game to plan ahead and make sure they have a sober ride home.

Almost 100 law enforcement agencies will participate in the Super Bowl DUI enforcement period this year, which will run from Friday, Feb. 5, to Monday, Feb. 8.

“Law enforcement is increasing their enforcement, and you have a lot to lose,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release. “A DUI will cost you thousands of dollars, a license revocation, higher insurance premiums and potential jail time. However, the worst consequence is living with the guilt of your actions causing harm to someone else.”

A total of 229 drivers were arrested during the period last year. During the most recent Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period last month, there were 379 impaired drivers arrested.

In 2020, there were 203 traffic fatalities that involved an impaired driver, according to CDOT.

“One lost life due to impaired driving is too many,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT’s highway safety office director.