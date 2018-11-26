Suspect in Breckenridge standoff last year receives deferred sentence

The suspect involved in a police standoff in Breckenridge last year that temporarily led to a lockout at Breckenridge Elementary School has been sentenced to a two year deferred sentence and more than $1,750 in court fines.

Kyle David Kenczewicz, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of menacing with a weapon, a class-five felony, and was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of harassment in district court in late August, stemming from an altercation with the offender's ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in September 2017.

On the morning of Sept. 9 last year, officers with the Breckenridge Police Department were dispatched to South Ridge Street on a weapons call after a party told police a man holding a rifle was yelling at a vehicle. Police set up a perimeter around the scene and evacuated nearby residences and businesses, according to court documents. During the investigation, Breckenridge Elemenatry School was also put on lockout — a shelter in place provision where students continue their day as usual, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school — as a safety precaution due to its proximity to the incident.

In addition to Breckenridge police, officials from the Dillon Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit County Ambulance and the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District also responded to the incident.

Police made contact with the suspect, later identified as Kenczewicz, by phone, and he agreed to come outside and speak with officers. Once contacted, Kenczewicz was detained and placed in handcuffs for questioning. A switch blade knife was found on him during the arrest.

Kenczewicz told officers on scene that his ex-girlfriend called him earlier that morning at around 5:30 saying that she was going to stop by his residence later to pick up her cats and belongings from the house. She arrived at about 7:30 a.m. with her new boyfriend. Kenczewicz went on to say that he carried his rifle outside with him because be knew his ex's new boyfriend allegedly had a history of domestic violence, but said he pointed his gun up in the air and never aimed it at either of the parties. Kenczewicz also told police he called the man a "scum bag," in addition to other insults.

Officers were also able to contact the ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend after the incident. Kenczewicz's ex told police that Kenczewicz made it clear from the start her new boyfriend wasn't welcome there. She said that he yelled, cursed, made verbal threats and pointed his knife and gun at her boyfriend, though never at her. The boyfriend confirmed her story, noting that at one point Kenczewicz was so close to him he attempted to grab the gun, but Kenczewicz was able to pull it away.

Kenczewicz was taken into custody without further incident. According to court documents, a rifle with ammunition was subsequently found in a protective sweep of Kenczewicz's residence.

Kenczewicz was charged with felony menacing with a weapon, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and harassment. In August, Kenczewicz pleaded guity to the felony charge and was found guilty of harassment, though the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed by the District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to a two year deferred sentenced supervised by probation by Judge Karen Romeo. Kenczewicz's sentence also requires a mental health evaluation, and prohibitions from owning a firearm or imbibing drugs or alcohol. Additionally, he was fined more than $1,750 in court fines, including to victim assistance and compensation funds.