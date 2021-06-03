Suspect in Fraser and Frisco robberies identified as a substitute teacher in Grand County

James W. Smith, the man arrested for allegedly robbing the United Business Bank in Fraser on Wednesday, June 2, was employed as a substitute teacher for the East Grand School District, according to an email sent to district parents from Superintendent Frank Reeves on Wednesday afternoon.

In the email, which was obtained by the Sky-Hi News and shared with the Summit Daily, Reeves said Smith was employed as a teacher at Granby Elementary School from August 2019 through January 2020. Smith served as a substitute teacher this year at Granby Elementary School, East Grand Middle School and Middle Park High School, according to the email.

Reeves emphasized that the district never suspected Smith of any illegal activity or felt that any students or schools were in danger.

Smith is also suspected of robbing the same bank in Fraser and the Credit Union of the Rockies in Frisco in January.