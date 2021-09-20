TikTok-inspired vandalism and theft impacting Summit School District

Summit middle and high school have seen multiple incidents of theft and vandalism inspired by the “devious licks” TikTok challenge .

There have been four acts of vandalism in Summit Middle School bathrooms and five acts of vandalism and theft at Summit High School. At the high school, incidents include theft of classroom materials and inexpensive media equipment from the pep rally as well as destruction in student bathrooms.

Summit High School Principal Tim Ridder said anyone who steals or vandalizes school property will receive school consequences and will be referred to local law enforcement.

​​School officials ask that families speak with their children regarding appropriate school behavior and the importance of contributing to a positive and supportive school community.

Anonymous information can be reported to Safe2Tell or school administrators.