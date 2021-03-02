Trials resume in 5th Judicial District courts
Vail Daily
EAGLE — After a roughly three-month hiatus, courts within Colorado’s 5th Judicial District saw jury trials resume Monday, March 1.
The 5th Judicial District spans Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties, where trials have been on hold since mid-November because of public safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small groups of potential jurors will wear face coverings and keep 6 feet apart. Plexiglas dividers will be set up inside courtrooms with hand sanitizer set out for people to use. There also will be health assessments and temperature checks.
A backlog of trials has built up within the district, with trials on hold for the past few months and much of last year.
Read more at VailDaily.com.
