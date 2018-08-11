Tyler Gorrell, a 33-year-old Denver resident, is missing in Silverthorne’s backcountry.

Tyler Gorrell, a 33-year-old Denver resident, has been missing since Thursday, August 3 and is suspected to be missing or lost somewhere in the backcountry near Silverthorne.

His family were expecting him for a function in a nearby county, but he never showed up. On Friday, August 10, his car was found near the Rock Creek trailhead. The Summit County Sheriff's Office contacted the Denver Police Department, and both agencies are working together to try to find Gorrell. Summit County Search and Rescue Group is currently engaged in the search.

"We have things like this happen all the time," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "Hopefully, like an older gentleman who simply got lost in that maze of trails, this is a case of someone just getting lost. You can get really turned around on a lot of social trails on the Gore Range if you don't know where you're going."

Charles Pitman, spokesman for the rescue group, said that they have not found any trace of Gorrell since they started their search this morning.

"Right now we have no more information about this guy," Pitman said. "We had a lot of teams in the field, covering all manner of trails and lakes around the Gore Range. People have been handing out fliers on the trails asking people to look out for him. We're going to start again tomorrow with more ideas on where to search and how to search differently. His last known location was the Rock Creek Trailhead, but past that, we're in a bind."

Tyler Gorrell is described as a 33-year-old male, 5'9" and 200 pounds with long brown hair that he usually wears in a ponytail. Gorrell is said to also have a tattoo on his back below his neck. Pitman said that Gorrell has hiked on Summit County trails in the past and is somewhat familiar with the area.

Pitman pointed out that Gorrell might have gone off the grid on his own accord, and that it isn't a crime to go missing on your own. However, if the search turns up nothing soon, the sheriff's office may get involved and undertake a deeper search, including looking at Gorrell's credit card history, cell phone tower data and other law enforcement resources to help track him down.

"If we can't find him soon, we might try to use those tools to narrow down the search area and help focus our energy," Pitman said.

Anyone with information about Gorrell or his whereabouts are urged to relay that information to the sheriff office's non-emergency number, 970-668-8600.