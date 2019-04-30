Utah man sentenced to 11 years in prison for Lake County trailhead robbery

Duane Sandridge pleaded guilty in Lake County District Court late last week, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in a robbery on the La Plata Peak trailhead.

Sandridge, 50, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was traveling with an accomplice, William Putnam, from Utah to Kansas in early September 2017. Along the way Sandridge pulled into the La Plata Peak trailhead, near Twin Lakes, and parked next to a pickup truck. Sandridge entered the driver’s side of the truck while the owner was in the bed watching a movie. When the owner confronted him, Sandridge pulled a fake gun and threatened to shoot him. Lakewood police later apprehended both Sandridge and Putnam.

Sandridge pleaded guilty to charges of felony menacing and first-degree trespass of an automobile, adding to more than 30 years of criminal activity in his past that includes theft, credit card fraud, larceny, burglary and auto theft.