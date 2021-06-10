15-acre wildfire ignites east of Silverthorne, closing I-70 east

8:10 p.m. The fire is estimated at 15 acres, according to White River National Forest supervisor David Boyd.

Original story:

A small wildfire ignited off Interstate 70 near Silverthorne on Thursday afternoon. As of about 7:30 p.m., firefighters were still on scene working to control the fire, but officials said no structures or people are threatened.

At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service, Summit Fire & EMS, and the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District responded to a blaze off I-70 near milepost 209 east of Silverthorne, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. He said the fire is on U.S. Forest Service land.

Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating initially said the fire was just over an acre in size. He noted it was moving slowly and that firefighters had made progress.

“They’ve got quite a few resources on it right now,” Keating said. “It sounds like the firefighters coming in feel they’re getting somewhat control over it.”

Interstate 70 eastbound is closed at Silverthorne Exit 205, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Drivers should take Loveland Pass as a detour.