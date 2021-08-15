Williams Fire south of Heeney stays calm overnight

Firefighters with Summit Fire & EMS stage outside of the Williams Fire area south of Heeney on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Photo from Summit Fire & EMS

Firefighters continue to work on a small wildfire that ignited south of Heeney Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14. There are still no structures in the area being threatened, and there are no evacuation orders in place.

The U.S. Forest Service is now calling the wildfire the Williams Fire.

In an update from the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit Sunday morning, Aug. 15, officials said the fire did not grow Saturday night and is still burning about 1-2 acres of U.S. Forest Service land between Williams Peak and Chokecherry Gulch south of Green Mountain Reservoir. The fire is burning in a mix of live spruce, fir and lodgepole pine trees.

The fire area received some light precipitation overnight, which helped to keep fire activity moderate. Though, the fire activity is expected to increase as temperatures and wind increase into Sunday afternoon, according to the fire management unit.

About 15 firefighters from the Arapaho-Roosevelt and White River national forests will be working throughout the day to build containment lines around the fire perimeter. A helicopter will also be providing air support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it was likely caused by lightning.