Xcel Energy works to solve power outage in East Village at Copper Mountain

The Copper Springs Lodge is pictured at Copper Mountain Resort Saturday, Dec. 18. A power line break left the lodge without power, hot water or heat for three days.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

People staying in the East Village at Copper Mountain Resort might have had some cold, dark nights last week due to an underground cable failure.

Norm Davey, president of the Copper Springs Lodge Homeowners Association, said his building was without power from late in the evening Saturday, Dec. 11, through the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14. He said there was no heat, electricity or hot water, but some folks had one or two outlets that worked, allowing them to keep at least their refrigerators plugged in.

“People were doing creative things if they had an outlet that was working,” Davey said. “Everything that you could consider as a major infrastructure item, as well as individual units, were out for three solid days.”

Xcel Energy spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said the outage was due to an underground cable failure, but she didn’t provide any additional details. She said though power has been restored, the company is working with Copper Mountain to find a permanent solution.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue,” she wrote in an email. “As a reminder, customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages by calling 1-800-895-1999.”

Davey said he learned from an Xcel representative who was on site that two of the three lines that power his building had failed.

While Davey said he does not know the full extent of how the outage impacted the rest of the East Village, it appeared that surrounding buildings didn’t have as many issues after Sunday as Copper Springs Lodge did. He initially felt that Xcel didn’t treat the situation with “any level of urgency,” but Davey later learned that Xcel fixed what led to the initial outage on Sunday and the company was unaware that the power still continued to be out in the lodge.

“The thing we learned is don’t be shy about contacting Xcel and opening a case,” Davey said. “They don’t mind the extra calls and it helps to ensure everything is back working.”

Davey said Xcel will come to Copper on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to begin work on a permanent fix for what led to the outage.

Axiom Management, the new property manager for Copper Springs Lodge and other associations at Copper Mountain, played a vital role in working to find a solution, according to Davey. He said the management company was the primary source of contact with Xcel as he worked to keep homeowners in the loop. Davey said Axiom only took over his building on Nov. 1.

“They’re still figuring out our building, but they were on this issue around the clock for us,” Davey said of the management company. “It was really wonderful to have that kind of support.”

Davey said there are about 10 owners who actually live there full time and that guests frequently rent out units in the 108-unit building. As president of the homeowners association, Davey and the property manager ordered a generator that could power the whole building, but power was restored before the generator could even be connected. He said the process of setting up a generator for the lodge is much trickier than it is for a single-family home.

Davey said luckily nobody in the building had issues with frozen pipes, and that the timing of the outage worked out with warmer weather while there was no electricity.

Copper Mountain Resort doesn’t manage any of the homeowners associations impacted and therefore didn’t have any comment on the situation.