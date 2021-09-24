CrossFit Breckenridge to host fundraiser for Reps 4 Recovery

CrossFit Breckenridge will host a workout fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 26, to raise money to launch a Reps 4 Recovery series for community members battling addiction.

CrossFit Breckenridge/Courtesy photo

CrossFit Breckenridge will host a fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 26, for Reps 4 Recovery, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the sober community and health of those with substance use disorders through fitness coaching, community and mentorship.

Sara Strickland, coach at CrossFit Breckenridge, said the fundraiser will go toward helping local community members who are battling addiction and recovery get gym memberships, counseling and gym clothes. Strickland said CrossFit Breckenridge intends to launch Reps 4 Recovery workouts at its fitness facility with the funds.

Sunday’s event, which will begin at noon, is free to attend, though a $20 donation is recommended. Strickland said the workout will be a simple body-weight workout and not CrossFit-specific and that it is open to all community members. The day will also feature a silent auction with prizes donated by local businesses, healthy snacks and an opportunity to mingle with other individuals in the community who also suffered from addiction.

“We’ll hear peoples stories,” she said. “It’s about creating community where we all feel safe to talk about everything.”