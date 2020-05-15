CSU offering free vegetable gardening course

Colorado State University is offering a free online vegetable course as part of its certified gardener program.

People who register at CertifiedGardenerCSU.com by May 31 will get free access to the program for the remainder of the year. The full program, valued at $654, teaches the latest gardening techniques based on the Colorado Master Gardener curriculum.

For more information, contact outreach_team@colostate.edu or 970-491-2131