CU Boulder partners with Summit schools to take traditional pre-college program virtual

The University of Colorado at Boulder and Summit School District are continuing an annual summer partnership program for students despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally, the state’s flagship public university and Summit School District’s pre-collegiate program head to campus for a two-week academic program each summer. This year, the program was offered virtually to maintain critical connections with students and not disrupt their academic plans.

CU Boulder offered online academic classes to Summit students, peer-to-peer mentoring groups with current CU-Boulder students and instructors, and one-on-one check-ins with staff to discuss transitioning to college.

Christopher Pacheco, the executive director of CU Boulder’s pre-college outreach and engagement program, said in a statement that it is critical to maintain connections with the program’s high school students who are going into their senior year or entering college in the fall. He said the university doesn’t want the pandemic to disrupt the process at the risk of losing a class of students who decide not to attend college because the university didn’t provide this traditional summer programming.