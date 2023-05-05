Cucumber Gulch Nature Preserve closure is in effect to protect wildlife during mating, migration season

Under the BreckConnect gondola on Peak 8, the Cucumber Gulch Nature Preserve is home to mountain wetlands in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Cucumber Gulch Wildlife Preserve and its trails are closed to the public in the spring and early summer months each year for moose calving, deer fawning and songbird nesting season.

During this sensitive time, wildlife are vulnerable and can quickly become aggressive and protective.

Breckenridge Ski Resort partners with the town of Breckenridge on wildlife efforts and does not operate the gondola, except for required maintenance, from May 1 to June 15 each year. This year, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s gondola will remain closed until summer operations begin June 30.

Cucumber Gulch Preserve will open to the public on July 6.

The resort intends to stay open for skiing until the snow gets too low and provides a free shuttle bus from the gondola parking lots to the base of Peak 7 for the remainder of the season. More information on spring operations at the resort can be found at Breckenride.com.