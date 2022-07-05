Curecanti National Recreation Area updates boat ramp hours
GUNNISON — Curecanti National Recreation Area has updated hours for the Iola boat ramp. From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., the boat ramp at Iola will be staffed for boat inspections starting July 5.
Strong afternoon winds make ramp operations difficult and staff has to split time between Iola and the Lake San Cristobal ramp, causing the early closures at Iola.
From 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Lake Fork and Elk Creek boat ramps will be open for inspections, and all motorized and trailered watercraft are required to be inspected for aquatic invasive species before launching.
