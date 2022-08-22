Curtains finally open for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ in Breckenridge this week

Daniel Crumrine and Maggie Fisk perform in Backstage Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The show runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.

Curtis DeVore/Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Originally planned for summer 2020, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is having its Summit County premiere this week.

The play is written by Rick Eliceand features music by Wayne Barker.

The story is based on the bestselling book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, which reinterprets the origins of Peter Pan. It is directed by Jacob Dresch and Chloe McLeod. Theater patrons might recognize Dresch from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “Rumors,” and McLeod co-directed “The Sound of Music” in the spring.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” runs from Saturday, Aug. 27, to Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets range from $15 to $34. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.