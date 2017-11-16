Customer uses driver’s license with the late Ed McMahon’s photo on it in attempted fraud at Aspen store

A local jewelry store owner denied a telephone customer’s request to a buy a gold chain earlier this month after he faxed her a copy of his alleged driver’s license with a picture of the late Ed McMahon on it, sources said Wednesday.

“I recognized him as some actor,” said Katherine Whipple, owner of Katherine LeGrand Custom Goldsmith in downtown Aspen. “The guy (on the phone) sounded foreign and young and here’s this picture of an elderly Caucasian man.

“(I thought), ‘Oh, my gosh, how could he be so silly to do this?'”

McMahon, who died in 2009, was former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson’s longtime sidekick and also hosted “Star Search” and “America’s Bloopers and Practical Jokes” with the late Dick Clark.

The customer called Whipple on Nov. 9 and wanted to buy a 14-karat-gold chain for $3,800 plus a $120 shipping fee, according to a police report. Whipple said the man was calling from a Riverside, California, area code and identified himself as “Jack Harry.”

However, the credit card the man gave Whipple was declined, she said. He then provided another credit card he said was tied to his “call center” business in Utah, she said.

