Cutthroat Anglers to operate summer youth fly-fishing camps

Cutthroat Anglers in Silverthorne will run a four-day youth fishing camp Aug. 3-6 for children between the ages of 10 and 14.

The camp will operate from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. with a 7:30 a.m. start on the final day. Campers will learn how to gain necessary knowledge on how to fly-fish, tie flies, identify aquatic insects and assist a Trout Unlimited fisheries biologist with field work.

The program will bring campers to the Arkansas River near Leadville. Fishing also will take place on local creeks like Tenmile Creek. The cost is $1,000.

Later in the month, Cutthroat Anglers will run a more thorough four-day course from Aug. 21-24 on stalking, locating and catching trout on foot.

Call 970-262-2878 or email anglers@fishcolorado.com for more information and to sign up.