CVS to provide Summit County with virtual doctor visits for minor illnesses

Summit County residents will be able to receive prescriptions for minor illnesses without visiting a doctor with CVS MinuteClinic’s virtual visits. The prescriptions then can be filled at the patient’s pharmacy of choice.

FRISCO — For Summit County residents who have a minor illness that requires medication or a quick visit with a doctor, things are about to get a lot easier. MinuteClinic by CVS Health, is now offering video visits in Colorado. The service can treat people with minor illnesses, minor injuries and skin conditions 24 hours a day through the CVS Pharmacy App and online.

Having access to the telehealth service can especially help Summit County residents who live in more remote or hard-to-reach areas as well as those who do not have health insurance.

A CVS MinuteClinic video visit costs $59, which can be paid with credit, debit, FSA and HSA cards. Shannon Stern, MinuteClinic PR Account Executive, said insurance coverage is likely to be added in early 2020.

To use MinuteClinic virtual visits, patients can sign up at cvs.com/minuteclinic/virtual-care. MinuteClinic video visits are available in 40 states and can be initiated by the patient through the CVS Pharmacy app or on the MinuteClinic website. Any prescriptions deemed necessary from a patient’s virtual visit can be filled at the patient’s pharmacy of choice.