Cycle Effect athlete honored at Women’s Sports Foundation event

Sophia Gianfrancisco, from left, Billie Jean King, Isabel Rodriquez and Roxy Alvarado are pictured at the Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Salute to Women on Oct. 13 in New York City. A Cycle Effect film about Alvarado screened at the event.

Carly West/Courtesy photo

Roxy Alvarado, an athlete from Eagle-based nonprofit The Cycle Effect, was featured at this year’s Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Salute to Women on Oct. 13 in New York City.

The Cycle Effect is a nonprofit that aims to empower young women through mountain biking across the Western Slope in Summit, Eagle and Mesa counties.

The annual Women’s Sports Foundation salute is recognized as the biggest night in women’s sports as the achievements and leaders in women sports are recognized.

The Cycle Effect team attended the event, which Women’s Sports Foundation founder Billie Jean King helped to establish after her illustrious career in women’s tennis.

The event honored women athletes, including track-star and mother Allyson Felix, tennis icon Naomi Osaka and three-time Olympic medalist in volleyball Jordan Larson.

During the event, The Cycle Effect shared a short film featuring the story of Alvarado’s move from Mexico to Colorado, her eventual introduction to the sport of mountain biking in August 2020, and her relationship with Cycle Effect coach Isabel Rodriquez, who she has known since the second grade.

The video can be found on The Cycle Effect’s YouTube channel.