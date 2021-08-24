Cyclist dies after collapsing at Loveland Pass during Triple Bypass event

LOVELAND PASS — A spokesperson for the Triple Bypass cycling event has confirmed that a participant died after collapsing during the event on Saturday, Aug. 21.

It was the only casualty of the event, the spokesperson confirmed, and occurred near the bottom of Loveland Pass.

Jennifer Barbour said the rider collapsed near an aid station and received assistance quickly.

“State Patrol and Clear Creek Ambulance showed up soon thereafter, and they did try to resuscitate him for dozens of minutes,” Barbour said.

Barbour said the Triple Bypass event will be issuing a press release about the incident, which appeared to be a result of natural causes.

The Triple Bypass takes riders 120 miles from Evergreen to Vail over Juniper, Loveland and Vail passes.

Team Evergreen, owner of the Triple Bypass event, issued a statement confirming the death and stating that Team Evergreen is choosing not to release the cyclists’s name out of respect for the individual and privacy for the family, but that additional information may be provided in the future. The release stated that the rider from Centennial collapsed at the eastern base of Loveland Pass; several cyclists nearby witnessed the collapse and called for help.

“Our hearts go out to this athlete’s family, friends and community. We’ve had an outpouring of sympathy and concern over this tragedy. We’d like to thank the cyclists who immediately cared for the individual and the first responders of Event Medical Specialists and the Clear Creek Ambulance team,” Barbour said in the statement.

