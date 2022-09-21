Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted into shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne

A cyclist is dead after a vehicle reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening.

The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the pickup truck drifted out of its lane and struck the cyclist, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.

The call for service was placed around 5:13 p.m., Cutler said. Responders performed CPR, but the cyclist died at the scene, he said.

The cyclist was from Excelsior, Minnesota, Cutler said.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 25-year-old man from Dillon who remained at the scene of the accident. Investigators are not looking at drugs, alcohol or excessive speeds at this time, Cutler said.

In fatality cases, investigators will submit their findings to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney will decide if charges should be filed.

Highway 9 was closed around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Highway 9 reopened around 8 p.m. with alternating lanes of traffic. Cutler said the road fully opened around 8:20 p.m.