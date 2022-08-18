Damaged section of US Highway 6 reopens in EagleVail following investigation into possible sinkhole forming under roadway

Water buildup from Sunday night's rainstorm is causing a potential sinkhole to form on Highway 6.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

A section of U.S. Highway 6 in EagleVail near Kayak Crossing reopened Wednesday afternoon. The section had been closed since Monday after heavy rainfall led to a potential sinkhole situation .

Crews had been assessing road conditions “to determine if the road is still safe to travel on and whether there might be a large void underneath the road surface,” according to a Tuesday update from CDOT. “If the road is safe to travel on, CDOT will reopen the roadway with both lanes open (normal traffic) or with one lane of alternating traffic.”

The section of roadway underwent strength testing and other methods during the closure. During a visual inspection Tuesday morning, crews noted the swelling in the roadway had gone down.