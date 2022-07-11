Dan Gibbs, former Summit County leader, chosen for federal wildfire commission

Then-Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs speaks after Jared Polis unveils his health care plan at the Ebert Family Clinic on Sept. 17, 2018, in Frisco. On July 8, it was announced that Gibbs is now part of the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

Hugh Carey/hcarey@summitdaily.com

Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, was one of two state officials to be appointed to the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

Gibbs, a former Summit County commissioner, was picked for the commission through a highly selective process. The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission is a partnership of the departments of Agriculture, Interior and Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and it was created with funding through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.

Along with Gibbs, Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, was also appointed to the commission. The members will play a role in recommending ways that federal agencies can better prevent, mitigate and manage wildland fires. It will also recommend policies and strategies on how to restore the lands affected by wildfire.