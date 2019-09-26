Dance to disco for Domus Pacis fundraiser

Party out on Saturday, Sept. 28, in a night of electrifying 70s music with Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band.

Courtesy Domus Pacis Family Respite

BRECKENRIDGE — Party out Saturday, Sept. 28, in a night of electrifying 70s music with Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band.

Sing along and dance to hits like “Mama Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance” and “Fernando.” From New York, the group has performed ABBA’s groovy songs at a variety of venues since 2009 and was featured on “The Colbert Report.”

The concert will benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite whose mission is to provide families going through their cancer journey with a week of peace and respite.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. in Breckenridge. Tickets cost $35 for general admission, $45 for VIP seating and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased at BreckCreate.org or at the Riverwalk box office.