Danish artist Thomas Dambo wants to save Breckenridge’s embattled trail troll

Danish artist Thomas Dambo took to social media Wednesday morning to dispute how Breckenridge officials have described his feelings following town council's decision to remove the wood troll he built for a summer arts festival.

On Facebook, Dambo detailed how the troll in Breckenridge named "Isak Hearthstone," who sits about a mile up the Wellington Trail, is one of 40 across the world made of recycled wood.

Dambo describes this and more in a reflective, 450-word post under the banner headline: "HELP ME SAVE ISAK HEARTSTONE."

The artist crafted the 15-foot sculpture for the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, which ended in mid-August. The original plan was to leave the troll, an extraordinary reward for venturing into the woods, in place as long as he withstood the elements and wasn't vandalized.

"I make these sculptures out of local scrap wood, with the help of local volunteers," Dambo wrote, "to show the world how much potential and beauty lays hidden in our trash."

The troll's name came from some neighborhood children who gave the artist the gift of a heart-shaped stone. The sculpture was always meant to be temporary, but temporary in the world of public art installations can cover a wide range of timeframes, measured in days, weeks, months or even years.

But Breckenridge Town Council decided to cut the troll's lifespan short on Tuesday, largely citing public safety concerns. The decision came after a handful of homeowners most affected by the heavy traffic flocking out to see the troll complained in October.

After Tuesday's decision to remove the troll, town spokeswoman Haley Littleton issued a news release detailing the vote. In it, the town claimed Dambo was "aware of the challenges that have arisen due to the unexpected popularity of his artwork and feels the work has already accomplished great success in its current lifespan."

But that's not what the artist said Wednesday morning.

"I don't think it's jolly happy days that the sculpture is to be taken down after only three months, like some medias quoted me saying," he wrote.

Some media outlets had quoted the town paraphrasing Dambo's feelings and mistakenly attributed it to the artist himself.

Dambo added: "The integral structure of the sculpture is built to withstand three years in the local weather, so that can not be an argument for taking it down."

Responding to a question if the town is at all concerned the artist feels like he's been mischaracterized, Littleton referred inquires about it to Breckenridge Creative Arts, which put on the summer arts festival and had Dambo build the troll for a $40,000 commission.

"We received that statement from BCA who has had all contact with the artist and (has) been the primary liaison," Littleton wrote in an email. "I would defer to them for that situation/question."

Shortly after the email, Littleton issued a statement from the town, which was also posted on social media.

"We understand everyone's concerns and have seen the commentary," the statement reads. "The town of Breckenridge and Breckenridge Creative Arts are in communication with the artist in terms of safely deinstalling and storing the artwork with the possibility of a reinstall at a new location at an unknown future date."

The town said a BCA assessment, which the town said was done in consultation with the artist, determined that, because of the materials and way Dambo made the sculpture, dismembering the troll and putting the sculpture back together somewhere else really isn't an option.

While some "key components" of the sculpture will salvaged and put into storage in hopes there might be some sort of "re-imagined troll sculpture in a new location sometime in the future," what kind of form that sculpture might take be remains to be seen.

Inside, Isak Heartstone possess a complex framework, as well as the hundreds of outer-layer wooden pieces lining him body like shingles on a roof. These pieces will have to be "cut and removed," during the de-installation process, leaving them unsuitable for any kind of reconstruction effort, BCA president and CEO Robb Woulfe told the Summit Daily.

Only a few key elements will be kept intact, he said in a Tuesday night email. The town's news release mentions the troll's appendages as something that might be saved, but Littleton could not confirm Wednesday which pieces might be preserved until more details have been worked out.

The pieces of Isak Heartstone that can't be preserved will go to "an appropriate disposal or recycling location," Woulfe said. The large stacked stones — or rock cairn the troll was building — those will be returned to the Stilson Lot from where they came.

According to the town's release, the sculpture will be de-installed "as soon as logistically possible," weather permitting.