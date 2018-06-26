Dave Young positioned to win Democratic primary for Colorado treasurer; Republican race remains close

In the primary races for Colorado treasurer, Democratic state Rep. Dave Young looked positioned to best first-time candidate Bernard Douthit.

As of 9:30 p.m., Young was leading Douthit, with 69 percent of the vote after 418,000 ballots had been counted.

In the Republican primary for treasurer, the race was too close to call early Tuesday night.

Businessman Brian Watson and state Rep. Justin Everett, of Littleton, were locked in a close battle. Watson held a slight advantage, with 38 percent of the vote after 3379,000 votes had been counted as of about 9:30 p.m. Everett had 36 percent.

State Rep. Polly Lawrence was third, with 25 percent of the vote.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams will be the Republican nominee as he runs for a second term after running opposed. He will face Democrat Jenna Griswold, who ran unopposed as well, in November.

