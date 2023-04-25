David Lesh, notorious for controversial social media stunts, arrested on assault charges after March incident in Summit County

David Lesh enters the federal courthouse in Grand Junction after a break in his trial in August 2021. A judge found Lesh guilty of two petty offenses in October 2021 but now faces assault charges in Summit County based on a March 2023 incident.

Courtesy photo

A Denver-area man notorious for controversial social media stunts and snowmobile-related offenses is now facing assault charges after an incident in unincorporated Summit County in March.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that David Lesh reportedly assaulted another snowmobiler near the Spring Creek Trailhead a little before 1 a.m. on March 25. The snowmobiler sustained injuries to the head and neck and captured the assault on his GoPro camera.

When deputies arrived on scene that night, Lesh was no longer in the area, the release states. Witnesses also confirmed the assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies obtained the video footage.

On April 17, an arrest warrant for second-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, was issued for Lesh’s arrest, the release states. He reportedly turned himself in to the Glendale Police Department days later and was released on a $7,500 bond.

Early last year, a federal judge sentenced Lesh to $10,000 in fines and 160 hours of useful public service after he was convicted of two petty offenses for riding a snowmobile at Keystone Resort’s terrain park in April 2020. Social media posts in 2020 depicting Lesh seemingly defecting in Maroon Lake and walking on a log at Hanging Lake caught the ire of U.S. National Forest officials and were used as evidence for one of the petty offense charges, according to reporting by The Aspen Times. Lesh says the photos were digitally altered, and he is appealing the conviction.

He was also accused of riding his snowmobile in a closed area of Independence Pass in July 3, 2019, and reached a plea deal in that case requiring him to pay a $500 fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

The investigation into the incident at the Spring Creek Trailhead is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault or has information regarding the investigation should call Detective Brandon Vail at 970-423-8953.