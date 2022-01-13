Dawg Nation Winter Classic returns to Silverthorne from Jan. 15-16

The Dawg Nation Winter Classic that takes place at North Pond Park in Silverthorne is Saturday, Jan. 15, and Sunday, Jan. 16.

This year, Dawg Nation has partnered with the DREP team, the town of Silverthorne and the Avs Alumni Association to put on the weekend of pond hockey.

The event will have up to 72 four-person hockey teams that will be split into five divisions for two days of competition. There will also be sled and blind hockey games.

Retired Colorado Avalanche players will be present, coaching and playing in the tournament as teams compete to win the Winter Classic trophy.

The event also features a silent auction that allows the organizers to engage in philanthropic efforts.

More details and a full schedule can be found at DawgNationHockey.org.