Deadline for Rotary Club high school poetry, short story contest April 5

FRISCO — Despite the closure of school buildings, the Summit Daily News and the Rotary Club of Summit County are still accepting submissions for its high school short story and poetry contest for high school students.

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, April 5. The contests are open to all high school-aged students at Summit High School, the Peak School, Snowy Peaks High School and home-schooled students.

The top three winners in each contest will earn cash prizes ($250, $150, $100) and winning entries will be published in the Summit Daily News.

Poems of all types — sonnet, haiku, free verse, acrostic, cinquain, limerick, tanka, etc. — are welcome. As for short stories, students are free to write on any subject they like, though there is a 3,000-word limit. Judges say creativity is the main thing to be judged, though proper poetic technique or writing style, spelling and grammar are also important.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To enter, email your entry as a word document to Marcy24148@gmail.com, with “poetry contest” or “short story contest” in the subject line. Also include your name, email address, cell phone number and what school you attend on your entry.