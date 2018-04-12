Deadline to apply for open seat on Breckenridge Town Council is April 18

Rules will govern the process, and town manager Rick Holman hypothesized a resolution would be forthcoming to help better frame those rules as the Breckenridge Town Council looks to fill an opening.

The opening came up when former Councilman Mike Dudick resigned April 3, citing ongoing efforts by his company, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, to pursue development projects with the town.

Complicating matters, April's municipal elections were canceled due to a lack of candidates, meaning that there isn't a pool of candidates who received the fourth or fifth-highest vote counts to help guide the decision, as there has been with openings in the past.

As such, the town is now taking applications.

The application process opened Monday, and the deadline to submit is 4 p.m., April 18.

On Thursday, town staff confirmed that they had already received four official application letters from people interested in the job.

Recommended Stories For You

Once the deadline has passed, the letters will all be provided to town council, at which point council members will begin considering the individuals who've applied. It looks like council will vote on the candidates in May, first narrowing the field down to a set of finalists, and then casting individual ballots on the remaining candidates.

Whoever wins the majority vote will be seated in the position. With five people currently serving on council, it will take three votes to form a majority.

If the vote happens by May, as it's expected to, it will fall within the 60-day window for council to appoint a replacement afforded by town code.

"We'll be running on a skeleton council for a while," Councilman Jeffrey Bergeron said during Tuesday's council meeting.

"It's tight, a tight crew," Mayor Eric Mamula added.

As far as qualifications, appointees must be residents of Breckenridge for at least one year, electors and a citizen of the United States. Also, they need to have demonstrated public service experience and a commitment to the community.

Regular council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, and council meets more frequently if the need arises. Additional committee assignments will be required, and anyone interested in the job should be prepared to satisfy those commitments.

To apply, people can send a letter, via email, describing their interest, experience and background to Peyton Rogers, executive administrative assistant, at peytonr@townofbreckenridge.com.

Hard copies may be mailed to Peyton Rogers, executive administrative assistant town of Breckenridge, P.O. Box 168, Breckenridge, CO 80424.