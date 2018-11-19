Deadline to weigh in for Holiday Trimmings Challenge is Wednesday

The fifth annual PANTS Holiday Trimmings Challenge is back at the Silverthorne Recreation Center, and the deadline to weigh in is Wednesday.

The challenge asks people interested in staying fit through the holidays to round up a couple friends and sign up as a team. People can sign up individually, but participating in groups typically makes it more fun and helps keep people accountable, according to the town.

At that point, the team will set a goal to maintain their collective weight throughout the holiday season. Weigh-ins take place in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving at various locations throughout Summit County, and all weigh-ins must be completed prior to Thanksgiving to be eligible.

Provided the team members maintain their combined weight when they weigh out on Jan. 2, they'll become eligible to win prizes.

The challenge is sponsored by the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit, or PANTS, whose aim is to encourage health and wellness in Summit County. In previous years, participants have gotten creative with team names and motivation methods. Teams are encouraged to share photos for the chance to receive a "shoutout" on social media.

The cost to participate is $15 per person, and all adults 18 and up across the county are encouraged to join in. Generally, teams are comprised of two to six people and can register online at Silverthorne.org.

For more info, contact Silverthorne Recreation Center fitness coordinator Renee Rogers at 970-262-7374 or reneerogers@silverthorne.org.