December births in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

December births in Summit County

News | January 3, 2020

  • Joey Don Wilbanks was born Dec. 3 to Mary and Travis Wilbanks of Silverthorne.
  • Kepler Steven McGuire was born Dec. 4 to Scott and Molly McGuire of Frisco.
  • Tessa Elliette Smith was born Dec. 6 to Ashley and Eben Smith of Silverthorne.
  • Samuel Joseph Dorr was born Dec. 7 to Jill and Jon Dorr of Frisco.
  • Patrick Joseph Bostdorf was born Dec. 12 to Emily and Brian Bostdorf of Breckenridge.
  • Wilder Atlas Marositica was born Dec. 12 to Joshua and Whitney Marositica of Kremmling
  • Riley Rose Meola was born Dec. 16 to Jill Meola of Frisco.
  • Zoey Jene Outwater was born Dec. 16 to Amber and Josh Outwater of Breckenridge.
  • Noah Dean Ragan was born Dec. 19 to Brad and Heidi Ragan of Breckenridge.
  • Ember Lee Sardi was born Dec. 22 to Justin and Nikki Sardi of Silverthorne.
  • Fionna Harmony Sublett-Ward was born Dec. 24 to Tonda Sublett and Kurt Wardof Frisco.
  • Samson Christopher Lausten was born Dec. 27 to Stefanie and Ben Lausten of Dillon.
  • Hannah Aylenne Salmon Resendiz was born Dec. 27 to Ricardo Salmon and Karla Resendiz of Edwards.
  • Juliana Marie Walsh was born Dec. 29 to Kate and Ryan Walsh of Silverthorne.
  • Zoe Miller was born Dec. 29 to Dave and Janice Miller of Silverthorne.
  • Liam Gary Anderson was born Dec. 31 to Nolan and Holly Anderson of Breckenridge.

