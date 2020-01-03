December births in Summit County
- Joey Don Wilbanks was born Dec. 3 to Mary and Travis Wilbanks of Silverthorne.
- Kepler Steven McGuire was born Dec. 4 to Scott and Molly McGuire of Frisco.
- Tessa Elliette Smith was born Dec. 6 to Ashley and Eben Smith of Silverthorne.
- Samuel Joseph Dorr was born Dec. 7 to Jill and Jon Dorr of Frisco.
- Patrick Joseph Bostdorf was born Dec. 12 to Emily and Brian Bostdorf of Breckenridge.
- Wilder Atlas Marositica was born Dec. 12 to Joshua and Whitney Marositica of Kremmling
- Riley Rose Meola was born Dec. 16 to Jill Meola of Frisco.
- Zoey Jene Outwater was born Dec. 16 to Amber and Josh Outwater of Breckenridge.
- Noah Dean Ragan was born Dec. 19 to Brad and Heidi Ragan of Breckenridge.
- Ember Lee Sardi was born Dec. 22 to Justin and Nikki Sardi of Silverthorne.
- Fionna Harmony Sublett-Ward was born Dec. 24 to Tonda Sublett and Kurt Wardof Frisco.
- Samson Christopher Lausten was born Dec. 27 to Stefanie and Ben Lausten of Dillon.
- Hannah Aylenne Salmon Resendiz was born Dec. 27 to Ricardo Salmon and Karla Resendiz of Edwards.
- Juliana Marie Walsh was born Dec. 29 to Kate and Ryan Walsh of Silverthorne.
- Zoe Miller was born Dec. 29 to Dave and Janice Miller of Silverthorne.
- Liam Gary Anderson was born Dec. 31 to Nolan and Holly Anderson of Breckenridge.
