Decorators share 10 tried and true holiday decorating tips

Once dry, pop balloon and add a string or hook to hang from the tree or mantle. This is a fun and easy DIY project for the whole family.

Blow up balloons and tie off. Paint with glue and wrap string around balloon in all different directions. Keep adding glue so the string sticks. Once you have a good base of string, dip in the glitter. let dry on some newspaper or hang to dry. Dry for at least 24 hours.

What you will need:

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Let’s face it, the holidays are anything but subtle.

Which color scheme to use? How could one possibly choose the right charger for the table setting? How many times have you relocated that tree? How much garland is too much?

It’s overwhelming just thinking of the endless possibilities.

As the Thanksgiving dishes are put away, we asked a few local decorators for their tips and tricks to make decorating for the forthcoming holiday a more joyful exercise in memory-making.

Set the Holiday tone

WREATHS

Sheree Knapp, head decorator of Steamboat Christmas Dream and Event Décor

“You can leave it plain and add some pinecones and natural greens and burlap ribbon for the natural look, or get really festive with colors that match your interior.”

LIGHTS

• Drape or twist strands of lights along bannister or stairs leading up to house entrance.

Knapp: “Lights make anything look festive inside the house and out. Even just a few strands make the outside of your house pop with that added sparkle these holidays.”

COLOR SCHEMES

• It’s common to match holiday décor to interior colors, but not essential.

Knapp: “We love doing gold and silver, purples are great, and also whites, blues and silver together. Experiment a little, and you might come up with a fantastic color scheme that looks great that was totally unexpected.”

Valerie Stafford co-owner and interior designer at Rumor Design + redesign: "Go for the gold, or brass touches that will compliment almost every color in your home and add a special holiday flair."

Cassie Crooke studio manager for Rumor Design + redesign: "Classic greenery and neutral tones will last well through the New Year."

NO TREE, NO PROBLEM

Knapp: Live or artificial garland is a good way to decorate the interior or exterior of your home without having a tree. The fresh garland brings in that wonderful smell and definitely adds to the Christmas feel.

Stafford: "A tabletop tree is a perfect option for smaller spaces. You can add lights and keep it simple."

Crooke: "Drape fresh garland over your mantle or across a console. You can hang ornaments or just enjoy the natural beauty and fragrance."

DIY IDEAS

Stafford: "DIY Popcorn garland is a fun project and you get to eat popcorn and watch holiday movies while you work."

Crooke: "DIY your own gift wrap. Start with brown craft paper and get creative with each gift using cutout snowflakes, glitter, old Christmas cards and even fresh pine sprigs and twigs."

Knapp: “Dip candles in colored glitter to bring a little extra sparkle to the room. You can also dip pinecones in paint or glitter to spruce them up a little and add more magic.”

ORNAMENTS

Stafford: "Ornaments are my favorite part of decorating because as you pull out each one, it tells a story. Ornaments should be a personal, curated collection of Christmas memories."

TREE TOPPER ALTERNATIVES

Stafford: "Try a mid-century modern sputnik starburst or a geometric wire sculpture in gold"

IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS

• Diffusers, essential oils and candles

Stafford: “These are a great way to bring mood enhancing scents into your home.”

• Fresh flowers

Knapp: “These are a really easy and simple way to bring some festive magic to your home. You don't have to get an elaborate arrangement, but just some gorgeous red poinsettias or some simple greenery can really add to your interior, plus, the added bonus is the fabulous smell.”

Knapp: “Use a decorative glass bowl or vase and fill it with pinecones or glass ball ornaments and place it on your dining table.”

Stafford: “Refresh your bar cart or wet bar with seasonal spirits and accompanying mixers for a holiday cocktail at a moments notice. Brown booze goes a long way in the winter months, from hot toddy's and baking, to holiday parties and last minute gifts."

Crooke: "Pull out the occasional pillows and reintroduce them to fresh air before company arrives. Down filling can absorb moisture over time and flatten in shape. If they've been packed away for most of the year, you'll want to plump them back up with a few shakes, or even toss them in the dryer with a tennis ball for about 10 minutes.”

KEEP IN MIND…

Knapp: “Don't go overboard. If it’s a little overwhelming, just stick to some simple décor. Sometimes less is more for first time decorators.”

