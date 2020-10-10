Deep Creek Fire at 70% containment; evacuation notices lifted
The Deep Creek Fire was 70% contained Friday evening, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
On Friday, 75 firefighters worked to contain the fire, which did not grow throughout the day. It remains at 88 acres.
The firefighters spent Friday strengthening containment lines and reducing residual smoke by using six engines and two water tenders, according to the release. On Friday firefighters were able to grow containment without additional help from aircraft, according to the release.
All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices for homes in the Shadow Creek Ranch and Spring Creek Ranch neighborhoods have been lifted by the Summit County and Grand County sheriff’s offices, according to the release.
On Saturday, firefighters will continue to secure the fire line in the heavier fuels on the northwest flank, which remains uncontained. They will also be continuing to mop up all residual smoke and debris.
