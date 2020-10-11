Deep Creek Fire is 85% contained, firefighters heading out Sunday to secure fire line and “mop up”

DILLON — The Deep Creek Fire is 85% contained and spans 88 acres as of Sunday morning.

About 75 firefighters with six engines worked on the fire Saturday and around 30 firefighters with two engines will continue on Sunday, according to a press release from the National Forest Service. The release said that the objective of Sunday was to continue to secure the fire line and “mop up.”

The fire ignited around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and has burned a mix of grass, sage, aspen and lodgepole pine. The fire mainly has impacted land in White River National Forest, though a small amount of private lands northwest of Green Mountain Reservoir have also been affected. The fire has been determined to be human-caused and is under investigation.

Sunday’s weather is expected to bring wind as well as afternoon rain and snow. The National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook for Summit County and other northeast and north central areas of the state for Sunday and Monday due to strong winds and extreme fire danger. Wildfire danger is currently rated as “very high” by Summit Fire & EMS.