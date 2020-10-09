Deep Creek Fire quiet overnight; officials hope to increase containment Friday

The Deep Creek Fire is pictured Oct. 7.

Photo from Steve Lipsher

The Deep Creek Fire remained quiet Thursday night, and officials are expecting to reduce the number of air resources being allocated to fight it Friday.

Firefighters didn’t see any significant growth in the fire overnight. It is currently at 88 acres and is 35% contained.

Homes in the Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood west of the Blue River remain under a mandatory evacuation order. Homes in the Spring Creek Ranch neighborhood, between Colorado Highway 9 and the Blue River, remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

About 75 firefighters will remain on scene Friday to continue creating containment lines. Two helicopters also will return to drop water on the blaze Friday, but fire managers aren’t anticipating they’ll need any other aircraft.

“If it got active again, and we needed additional aircraft to hold it in check like yesterday, we could order them,” said David Boyd, public affairs officer with the U.S. Forest Service. “But today we’re working with the helicopters, helping the firefighters on the ground putting out hot spots.”

The Bureau of Lane Management and the White River National Forest have issued a closure order for the area around the Deep Creek Fire.