Defendant in Eagle County counterfeit ring sentenced to 10 years in prison

Valerie Demarco, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on Wednesday in connection with a counterfeit money forgery ring that passed fraudulent $50 bills in businesses across Eagle County.

Demarco worked with a previously convicted felon, Jabez Parker, 43, who pled guilty to the same charges, two counts of felony forgery, in Oct. Parker was also sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime, but causes businesses to lose money," said District Attorney Bruce Brown. "Those losses might cause a business to close, but somebody has to foot the bill."

Both Demarco and Parker have extensive criminal records around the state, and Parker has been known to counterfeit in Nebraska, Idaho and Kansas.

By several estimates, counterfeit currency costs businesses in the United States billions annually, along with hundreds of thousands of jobs. "Because of those grim statistics and their impact on the economy, the District Attorney's Office will prosecute these crimes to the full extent of the law," said Brown. "Because of our access to I-70, a national thoroughfare, it is not unusual for our district to suffer losses connected to counterfeiting."