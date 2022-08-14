DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12.
DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and an outstanding student award.
DeGraaf began his career with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021 with the detentions division, and he entered Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy in May 2022.
