Delivery route-planning software offered for free to small businesses
OnTerra Systems announced it will provide its RouteSavvy route planning software for free to up to 1,000 small businesses through June 30, according to a news release.
After users upload the addresses of a day’s deliveries to the platform, the program will generate the most efficient route for those deliveries, according to the release.
“Businesses that are shifting their business model to home delivery of goods to survive the economic hardships of the coronavirus pandemic will need routing software to make their delivery process more efficient,” OnTerra Systems President Steve Milroy, who lives in Dillon, said in the release.
Small-business owners can sign up for the free trial at RouteSavvy.com/routesavvy-free-trial.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.