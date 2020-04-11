Delivery route-planning software offered for free to small businesses

OnTerra Systems announced it will provide its RouteSavvy route planning software for free to up to 1,000 small businesses through June 30, according to a news release.

After users upload the addresses of a day’s deliveries to the platform, the program will generate the most efficient route for those deliveries, according to the release.

“Businesses that are shifting their business model to home delivery of goods to survive the economic hardships of the coronavirus pandemic will need routing software to make their delivery process more efficient,” OnTerra Systems President Steve Milroy, who lives in Dillon, said in the release.

Small-business owners can sign up for the free trial at RouteSavvy.com/routesavvy-free-trial.