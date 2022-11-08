Democrat Jena Griswold claims victory, opponent concedes the race
The Denver Post
Colorado Secretary of State candidate Jena Griswold, the incumbent Democrat, claimed victory just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a Colorado Democratic Party election night watch party.
As of 9 p.m., Griswold had 55% (884,464) of the vote to Republican Pam Anderson’s 42.6% (683,720). Anderson called Griswold to concede the race.
“I think Colorado understands the risks to democracy we’re seeing across the nation,” Griswold told The Denver Post.
And, she said, they saw Griswold’s focus on expanding voter access and accomplishing what she said she would when she first ran for office, including proactively securing the state’s election infrastructure.
This story is from the Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.