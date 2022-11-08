Democrat Jena Griswold claims victory, opponent concedes the race

From left: Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, face off at a debate hosted by The Colorado Sun, The University of Denver and CBS4. Griswold was reelected Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

Colorado Secretary of State candidate Jena Griswold, the incumbent Democrat, claimed victory just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a Colorado Democratic Party election night watch party.

As of 9 p.m., Griswold had 55% (884,464) of the vote to Republican Pam Anderson’s 42.6% (683,720). Anderson called Griswold to concede the race.

“I think Colorado understands the risks to democracy we’re seeing across the nation,” Griswold told The Denver Post.

And, she said, they saw Griswold’s focus on expanding voter access and accomplishing what she said she would when she first ran for office, including proactively securing the state’s election infrastructure.

This story is from the Denver Post.