Democratic bus tour to stop in Silverthorne
Joe Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” bus tour will stop at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.
Interested voters can get yard signs, Biden-Harris swag and talk to the campaign at the drive-up event. Rep. Julie McCluskie and Democratic Summit County commissioner candidates also will be in attendance.
