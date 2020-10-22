Democratic bus tour to stop in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com
Democratic bus tour to stop in Silverthorne

Staff report
  

Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie, who is running for reelection as the Democratic candidate for House District 61, speaks to potential supporters during a Democratic Party meet-and-greet at the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 3.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Joe Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” bus tour will stop at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Interested voters can get yard signs, Biden-Harris swag and talk to the campaign at the drive-up event. Rep. Julie McCluskie and Democratic Summit County commissioner candidates also will be in attendance. 

