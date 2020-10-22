Democratic bus tour to stop in Silverthorne

Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie, who is running for reelection as the Democratic candidate for House District 61, speaks to potential supporters during a Democratic Party meet-and-greet at the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 3.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Joe Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” bus tour will stop at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Interested voters can get yard signs, Biden-Harris swag and talk to the campaign at the drive-up event. Rep. Julie McCluskie and Democratic Summit County commissioner candidates also will be in attendance.