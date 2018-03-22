Democrats reject GOP effort to let Coloradans carry a concealed gun without a permit

Democrats in the Colorado House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a GOP proposal to let people carry concealed guns without a permit.

Senate Bill 97 failed in the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee by a 6-3, party-line vote.

Its demise was expected in the Democratic-controlled House after it passed the Republican-controlled Senate.

The legislation's House sponsor, Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, said the measure wouldn't lead to more gun violence or mass shootings. He called it a matter of giving gun owners their due rights.

"We do have a God-given right to self-defense," said Rep. Steven Humphrey, R-Severance, in voting for the legislation.

But Democrats pushed back, saying they were in favor of having people meet the necessary requirements to get a concealed carry permit.

"People who wish to carry concealed for the most part are able to do so," said Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, in voting down the bill. "The folks who are being denied, I think there are some very legitimate public safety reasons in there. … This law is here for a reason."

Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, an Adams County Democrat who voted down the measure, called concealed carry permits "a modest restraint by the state."

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.https://www.denverpost.com/2018/03/21/colorado-concealed-carry-without-permit-fails/