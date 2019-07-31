Demolition work starts at Fourth Street Crossing; downtown Silverthorne development slated to open in 2020

The old Mountain Lyon Cafe building was demolished Tuesday, July. 30, as work began at the Fourth Street Crossing development in Silverthorne.

Courtesy photo

SILVERTHORNE — Developer Milender White has started demolition work at the site of the future Fourth Street Crossing between Third and Fourth streets in Silverthorne. The development, which is slated to be fully open by 2020, is envisioned to be the new pedestrian-friendly “town core” of Silverthorne, complete with a hotel, live/work condos, retail space, market hall and parking garage.

The 3.8-acre site sitting between Adams Avenue and Blue River Parkway has been fenced off and is now a hard hat zone. Excavators, dump trucks and other heavy machinery crawl around the work area, tearing down buildings and hauling away the rubble.

The demolition clears the way for 13 new buildings that will make up the development, including a 29,000-square-foot market hall. The site also will have a 115-room hotel, 57 condos and townhouses, 6,600 square feet of retail space, a new transit center and a 203-stall parking garage.

The old Mountain Lyon Cafe building at the corner of Fourth Street and Blue River Parkway, which had been a locals’ favorite greasy spoon diner since the ’90s, has been demolished. Only the foundation remains. Mountain Lyon’s owner, Rob Lyon, moved his business up the parkway to 10th Street in December in anticipation of the new development.

Buildings that made up the 1st Interstate Inn have been gutted and also are slated for demolition in the next week.

The Old Dillon Inn still stands front and center on the site. Tim Fredregill, development executive for Milender White, has said that new additions to the Inn will be demolished but the main building and façade will remain, with the market hall built on top of it.

Fredregill said the Old Dillon Inn will house one of the two bars at the development and will have a speakeasy vibe when it opens with the market hall in the fall of 2020. The Mint Steakhouse right next door also is staying put and will be open for business during demolition and most of the construction.

The foundation is all that remains of the Mountain Lyon Cafe after demolition work began at the 4th Street Crossing development site on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Deepan Dutta / ddutta@summitdaily.com

Fredregill said the construction of the hotel will begin in the fall, with completion expected in late 2020. The brand of the hotel will be announced within the next few weeks.

IF YOU GO What: Official groundbreaking for Fourth Street Crossing

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Where: Between Third and Fourth streets on Blue River Parkway

The first buildings to be completed will be the transit center and parking garage, with the expectation that they will open by early 2020. Construction on the residential units will begin in September, with the first homes becoming available by summer 2020.

Fredregill said most of the retail space has been leased. So far, the market hall is slated to have a barbecue restaurant, a burger joint, pizza by the slice, crepes, plus a breakfast restaurant and services for locals. He said the hall is still looking for a few more soft goods retailers and local businesses to fill up the space.

Once completed, Fourth Street Crossing will mirror the development of the Silverthorne Pavilion and Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on the other side of the parkway, bringing Silverthorne closer to the dream of a thriving, bustling downtown area.