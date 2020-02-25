Dental services grant money available to Summit residents

Senior Answers and Services has received a grant to pay for dental services for low-income adults ages 60 and older whose annual income is less than $30,350 for an individual or $41,150 for a couple.

To be eligible, individuals cannot have Medicaid, Old Age Pension Dental Services or dental insurance. The program is available to people who live in Summit County in addition to Denver, Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Garfield, LaPlata and Eagle counties.

The grant money can be used to pay for exams, X-rays, fillings, extractions, dentures and partial dentures, according to a news release.

To apply, call the Colorado Gerontological Society at 303-333-3482 or download an application at senioranswers.org.