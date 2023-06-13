Denver Board of Water Commissioners selects new CEO and manager

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners has selected Alan Salazar to replace Jim Lochhead as the CEO and Manager of Denver Water beginning August 7, 2023.

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners has selected Alan Salazar to replace Jim Lochhead as the CEO and manager of Denver Water beginning Aug. 7, according to a news release from the board.

The position will be interim for the next year as the board considers long-term strategic needs for the organization, the release states. Denver Water controls the water supply in the Dillon Reservoir.

Salazar has more than 30 years of experience in the public sector, working in both the legislative and executive branches of federal, state and local governments.

As CEO and manager, Salazar will oversee the 10-year, $2.3 billion system investment plan, execute the policies and decisions of the board and oversee the work necessary to provide water to 1.5 million people across the Denver metro area.

He will also represent Denver Water in ongoing relationships with all levels of government, community organizations and stakeholders across the West, especially on issues related to the Colorado River Basin water crisis, according to the release.

Salazar is currently the chief of staff for the city of Denver, the release states. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado and a law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law.