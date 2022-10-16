Denver Water advisory committee seeks Western Slope applicants

The Dillon Reservoir. Denver Water is seeking a new member for its Citizens Advisory Committee.

Jeff Hall/Courtesy photo

Denver Water is seeking a new member for its Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee currently has an opening for its West Slope representative.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Summit, Eagle, Mesa, Montrose or Garfield counties, have been a Colorado resident for at least five years, be a U.S. citizen and have the ability to connect with constituents of the district they represent.

The appointee will serve a two-year interim term with the possibility of reappointment to a three-year term. The committee advises Denver Water on a range of issues and coordinating public participation on planning and development. The group meets the third Thursday of each month, 5–7 p.m., at Denver Water, 1600 W. 12th Ave., in Denver. Meetings are primarily virtual. Meeting dates and times are subject to change.

Applications are due Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, by 5 p.m.