Denver Water seeks new Citizens Advisory Committee member from Western Slope

FRISCO — Denver Water’s 10-member Citizens Advisory Committee is seeking a new Western Slope representative. The volunteer committee advises the utility and its board on a range of issues while encouraging and coordinating public participation in the agency’s policy development.

The appointment is for a three-year term. The committee typically meets from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Denver Water, 1600 W. 12th Ave. in Denver.

To qualify for the Western Slope representative, an applicant must have been a resident of Colorado for at least five years and must reside in Grand, Summit or Eagle county.

Applications are due July 11. More information about the committee can be found on the Denver Water website.

Potential applicants can contact Jeannine Shaw for more information at 303-628-7017 or jeannine.shaw@denverwater.org.